Kevin Durant made it very clear this week why top recruits do not come to the University of Maryland: The Shoes.
The Warriors star joined The Bill Simmons Podcast this week and was blunt about why more recruits don't join the Terps.
"Shoe companies have a real, real big influence on where these kids go," said the former NBA MVP. "Nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I'm sorry. Like, the top kids don't because they all play Nike."
Durant has kept his allegiance strong to Nike. In 2014, the small forward signed a 10-year contract with the company that could be worth as much as $300 million. Under Armour, based in Baltimore, was founded by Kevin Plank, an alumnus of this university. In addition to the Terps, it sponsors the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Towson and Loyola, three of the biggest universities in the state.
The Maryland native spent one season playing for the Texas Longhorns instead of heading to College Park. "I didn't want to go to Maryland, I didn't want to stay home," Durant said on the podcast."I wanted to see what's outside of that area."
Durant also passed on Georgetown because he did not like John Thompson III's slow-paced game.
"I think a lot of kids, to be honest, they don't choose Maryland unless they play in, like, an [Under Armour Association team] coming up," said Durant.
Diamond Stone, Melo Trimble and Justin Jackson are just a few notable Terps who have participated in the UAA before coming to Maryland.
Durant, Nike's second-biggest star only to LeBron James, admitted on the podcast he has not brought up his opinion about wearing Under Armour shoes to Steph Curry, UA's biggest star and his Warriors teammate.
Durant touched on a wide variety of topics, including the potential to finish his career in Seattle if the NBA were to return to the city, why basketball players can relate to rap music and other questions asked by fans. Check out the whole thing here:
