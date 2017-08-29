Maryland women's soccer forward Mikayla Dayes was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, becoming the first Terp to take home a weekly conference award this season.
The Brampton, Ontario, native has excelled early on in her debut campaign, helping the Terps to a 3-0-1 start.
On Friday, Dayes scored the Terps' opening goal when a Gardner-Webb defender failed to clear a corner kick. Then, after the Bulldogs equalized, Dayes stripped a Bulldog on the goal line, faked the goalkeeper and scored the winner.
Two days later at Furman, Dayes beat a defender with her speed on the right wing and flashed the ball across the box to forward Chelsea Jackson, who punched home to give the Terps the lead in a 1-1 draw.
Dayes has tallied three goals and two assists, both team-highs, in just four games. She'll look to add to that total when the Terps host Richmond (0-2) on Thursday night.
