On Twitter, everyone and their mother had something — or multiple things — to say about Taylor Swift's new single, "Look What You Made Me Do" when it debuted Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Hot takes, memes and good ol' T-Swift fun-poking reigned supreme on timelines from roughly 11:34 p.m. onward. And it certainly wasn't hard — after all, the song had lines about making a list and checking it twice, one of the most repetitive choruses since Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and an unintentionally laugh-out-loud funny spoken verse about her former self being unable to come to the phone right now "because she's dead!"