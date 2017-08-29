In a year of constant ups, downs, developments and changes, keeping up with current events has never been more important.
From the assembly of a student coalition designed to protect marginalized groups on the campus to the discovery of a noose in a fraternity chapter house, the culture of the University of Maryland has irrevocably changed. Despite the summer break, the pain, anger and triumph remain as tangible as ever as we head into a new year.
At The Diamondback, we want to share your stories, moment to moment. Click here to launch The Diamondback's Year in Review website for a refresher on the 2016-17 academic year's biggest news.
Comments