"It's exciting because we don't know how they're going to act," assistant coach Kristin Carpenter said. "We don't know how they are on the road, we don't know how many fans Liberty gets. There's a lot of unknown, which you can look it one of two ways — it can be scary or you can be excited about it, of the unknown, and kind of just attack it. And that's kind of what we've been preparing them for."