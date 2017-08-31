That's the beauty of Bronson. His punchlines are so obscure that when they do connect, almost in the same way as the humor of shows like "30 Rock," the listener gains both unparalleled satisfaction and the sudden desire to tweet the lyrics verbatim. His music, a metaphor-filled cocktail of constant odes to Puerto Rico (despite not being Puerto Rican), marijuana, sneakers and Adidas warm-ups previously unknown to the public, inspired a cult following that the rapper enjoys today. Blue Chips 7000, the third installment of Bronson's Blue Chips trilogy, is itself a niche reference to the 1994 film starring the iconic duo of Nick Nolte and Shaquille O'Neal (a frequently recurring character in the Action Bronson discography).