"We get people coming in to us, who they want to do something that, to them, seems simple and, you know, they call the county and the county told them to call the city and then they have to come to this board, and they have to take their evening and file all this paperwork — and if you haven't done it before … it can be really confusing," Gill said. "It's those sort of day-to-day frustrations that I think it's really important to look to minimize."