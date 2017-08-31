While on the topic of studying, one major pitfall among college students is not getting enough sleep. I know it's difficult to juggle classes, jobs, clubs and a social life when we have only 24 hours in a day. But if you don't get enough rest between these activities, you're going to burn out. Make a schedule for yourself (writing it down always helps) so you have an organized list of things to do, and get them done before a set time so you can get a decent amount of sleep.