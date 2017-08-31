The undertones of aggressive, toxic masculinity throughout the presentation of the match were damaging in ways we may not realize at first. Frustrated at the referee for ending the fight, McGregor responded, "Let me go down. Let the man put me down." It's understandable to want to keep trying, but when "keep trying" means "fight until you can't fight anymore," it becomes a dangerous pride complex, the kind that gets people killed in fights outside the ring. While I can't fault McGregor for going all-in during such a big fight, the statement is indicative of a sport that encourages a man not to best his opponent but to dominate him.