The premise of the film follows the manga: a young man named Light Turner receives a magical notebook that allows its owner to kill anyone whose name and face they know. He then uses the book to weed the world of whomever he deems evil. As a fan of the original series, I obviously expected major changes would be made to condense the anime into a 100-minute film, but those changes seemed to exclusively detract from the plot rather than solely reformat it. The film now takes place in America and the characters are not only whitewashed, but vapid.