When I first stepped out of the airport and into the hot steam of a Budapest summer two months ago, I expected all the signs would be in English. I had come to the beautiful city for my volunteer program's orientation, yet I had not familiarized myself with any Hungarian prior to the trip. Everything — from the Hungarian accent to the completely different alphabet — took me by surprise. This presumptuous expectation that everyone would speak English and every sign would be translated was a glaring and ethnocentrist mistake on my part. I had subconsciously believed other countries would cater to the high-maintenance American, and I was not prepared for the meaningful cultural exchange I ended up experiencing.