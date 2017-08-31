University of Maryland Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a report that female students were being harassed, the department wrote in a tweet.
After an allegation of officers tackling the arrested individual — who was said to be a black student — in front of Stamp arose on Twitter, the department replied, saying they were responding to a report of harassment.
Took all of about 2 hours from #momentofreflection for @UMPD to tackle a black student in front of Stamp #FearTheTurtle
— Alexander Houck (@AHouckamongus) August 30, 2017
Officers responded to a call of female students being harassed, and the individual was arrested, the tweet read.
We responded to a call for female students being harassed. The individual was arrested. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) August 30, 2017
Alexander Houck, the Shuttle-UM bus driver who first tweeted about the incident, declined to comment.
CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story incorrectly referred to this university's bus service as UM-Shuttle. The correct name is Shuttle-UM, while UM-Shuttle is the bus service at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. This story has been updated.
