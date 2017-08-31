University of Maryland Police are investigating an on-campus burglary incident that took place Thursday morning, according to a UMD Alert.
Two University Police officers responded to Ellicott Hall at about 4:03 a.m. for a burglary incident, according to the alert.
Two female students at this university were asleep in their room when one of them heard a noise. She woke up and found a man inside her room who appeared to be intoxicated, the alert said.
The second student woke up and yelled at the man, and he left. Officers searched the area but couldn't find him.
The department's Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.
