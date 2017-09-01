Growing up in a place where minorities are underrepresented, I feel like I understand racism and white supremacy differently than my peers. Confederate flags are common on trucks in my public high school's lot, and a nearby town — Rising Sun — has a reputation of Klan activity. In fact, in 2013, I came home from high school one day to find a Klan flier in my mailbox for a meeting in the Cecil County Administration Building in Elkton, our county seat. I've seen these groups up close and personal, and I've interacted on a daily basis with people who share similar beliefs. They are not far away, and they are not only in the deep South. They are here, in Maryland. They are, unfortunately, among us.