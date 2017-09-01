Ambition has gone the way of many phrases orbiting the representation of feminism in the mainstream media. These phrases have been adopted and employed as hashtags to be used on celebrity Instagrams and overpriced T-shirts. Phrases such as "feminist af" and "nevertheless, she persisted" have stopped representing the circumstances and issues from which they emerged and turned into something more palatable and, perhaps more importantly, marketable. Many companies, such as Asos, Forever 21 and H&M, have followed the path of Burch, allowing for their consumers to engage in a screen-printed, capitalized form of feminism that in no way challenges the social structures that hinder the success of women. These companies do nothing to better the lives of their female employees, yet proclaim that "we should all be feminists."