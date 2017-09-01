The premiere episode of Humans of New York: The Series is exactly as if you took an album of photos off Stanton's original photo blog and converted it straight into video format. The episode, which uses footage filmed over the course of four years, plays out as if clicking through photographs in a series, as interviews follow one after the other, rarely doubling back, with no real narrative. The beginning feels more like a guided meditation than a coherent episode of television. Stories ebb and flow into each other. Sometimes interviewees seem to be answering straightforward questions and other times their answers turn into rambling speculations. It's refreshing to hear people talk candidly about what makes them happy or sad, and you can't help but wonder what trait Stanton possesses that allows these people to feel as if they can speak so freely.