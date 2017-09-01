Maryland football running back Ty Johnson is conscious of the criticism.
He knows people doubt his running ability against powerhouse programs — he averaged fewer than two yards per carry against Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State combined last year — and he's aware pundits anticipate a losing season from the Terps. Maryland plays five current top-25 programs.
Still, Johnson speaks with confidence about Maryland's potential. He said the Terps, in their second season under coach DJ Durkin, are equipped to compete.
"When people doubt you, it kind of gives you that edge," Johnson said. "You want to prove people wrong … We have a team that's ready to play and people are going to see it this season."
With a bevy of talented freshmen and the development of several veterans, teammates share Johnson's optimism entering Maryland's season opener at No. 23 Texas on Saturday. But the issues that plagued the squad last year — such as an inconsistent passing game and defense — remain obstacles.
Maryland went 6-7 last season and lost to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl. It likely needs another productive season from Johnson to match that win total this year.
Johnson led the Terps with 1,004 rushing yards and seven all-purpose touchdowns in 2016. He joins returning sophomore running back Lorenzo Harrison, coming off a 633 yard season, to form one of the strongest backfield units in the Big Ten.
Maryland's passing game is less established.
Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will start at Texas. He won the job over four-star freshman Kasim Hill and sophomore Max Bortenschlager, but it's unclear whether the rave reviews teammates and coaches gave him after offseason camp signal genuine development.
Last season, Pigrome showcased his scrambling ability with 254 yards on the ground, but he struggled throwing the ball downfield, averaging just 4.5 yards per pass attempt.
"[He] had to play well before he was ready based on the roster and health," offensive coordinator Walt Bell said. "This should be a redshirt freshman heading into his first game, but he had to play before he was ready and that helps you improve."
While the Terps are confident he's made strides since his rookie year in College Park, the Longhorns, who expect to contend in the Big 12, present a tough first test.
However, Pigrome uses the questions surrounding his play as motivation.
"I definitely feel like he plays with a purpose," safety Darnell Savage said. "He does play with that chip on his shoulder where he's trying to kind of prove a lot of people wrong, because people sometimes be doubting him because of his size."
Defensively, Maryland hopes another year with Durkin and defensive coordinator Andy Buh helps minimize the blowouts that plagued the 2016 campaign. The Terps allowed 427.1 yards per game last year, and gave up more than 40 points on three occasions.
Savage said there's more accountability from the defense this year, which could reduce coverage breakdowns in the secondary.
"We have a better understanding of what coach Buh asks of us and his scheme and kind of how it's supposed to be run versus us just learning it," Savage said. "We don't point fingers or anything like that."
But while the Terps claim they've improved in multiple facets, and Durkin secured the program's best-ever recruiting class, it will be difficult to halt a stretch of back-to-back losing seasons. After all, Maryland visits Texas, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Wisconsin and Michigan State this year.
Led by Johnson, Maryland hopes to prove it can hang with high-caliber teams. That mission begins in Austin on Saturday.
"The media doubts us … because of the schedule does look pretty hard," Johnson said. "But they don't know the work and the time that's been put in this offseason and this preseason camp by these guys."
