Quarterback Shane Buechele: Pigrome won't be the only sophomore gunslinger on the field for this game. In 2016, Buechele was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Texas since 1944. He threw for 2,958 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 12 games last year, but of course, the Longhorns managed only a 5-7 record. How will this quarterback fare without Foreman in the backfield, and in new head coach Tom Herman's first game wearing burnt orange?