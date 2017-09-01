Freshman forward Mikayla Dayes, the Maryland women's soccer team's leading scorer, left the Terps' game against Richmond on Thursday with an apparent leg injury.
After attempting to stick into a tackle, Dayes went to the ground appearing in serious pain. She didn't seem to make contact with a Richmond player or the ball on the play, which occurred in the 60th minute.
The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week was down for a few minutes before a cart was brought to take her off the field. As she was helped to the cart, she moved slowly and with a strong limp.
Dayes has notched three goals and added two assists through the Terps' first four games. She came off the bench Thursday and immediately sparked the Terps to appear more threatening in attack. Forward Jarena Harmon replaced her.
