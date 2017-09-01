Those who oppose the project claim that it is too expensive, considering the impact it will have on the community. For those who remain unimpressed by the long-term economic benefits of the light-rail system for local communities, the Purple Line will also bring an environmental benefit. The line will be operated using electricity, so no harmful emissions will be expelled into the surrounding area. The Purple Line will also give many people the opportunity to travel without driving cars. It will save a million gallons of gas per year, according to official projections.