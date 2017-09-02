Defensive lineman Jesse Aniebonam, Maryland football's 2016 sacks leader, left vs. Texas in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon with an apparent leg injury.
Aniebonam fell to the ground with 7:33 remaining in the period after rushing quarterback Shane Buechele. Coach DJ Durkin and the team's trainer visited the field, appearing to check on Aniebonam's right leg. The senior limped as he was helped off the field.
Aniebonam started six games and recorded nine sacks last season. He's expected to be one of the defense's main contributors this campaign.
If Aniebonam misses significant time, the Terps will rely on their pass rushing core of Jermaine Carter Jr., Shane Cockerille and Jalen Brooks. Melvin Keihn was listed as Aniebonam's backup on the Terps' depth chart vs. Texas.
