I think the majority of Texas fans felt it was time for Strong to go. The loss to Kansas late in the year was inexcusable and what ultimately sealed his fate. You can't already be on the hot seat and then lose to Kansas. From there, it was pretty inevitable that Strong would get canned. There were also a fair amount of fans who felt Strong needed a fourth year, and he had the backing of the players. Fans loved Strong and his character. But you also have to win, and Strong just didn't win enough in his three seasons.