Maryland football quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome left with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter vs. No. 23 Texas on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Kasim Hill, a four-star recruit from St. John's College High School, replaced Pigrome.
After scrambling out of the pocket, Pigrome's legs tangled as he went to ground at the 27 yard line. The sophomore tried to limp to the sideline, but fell over and received assistance from Terps trainers to leave the game.
Pigrome impressed before the injury, throwing 9-for-12 with 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Pinson, Alabama, native rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on 11 scrambles.
Hill is tabbed as the quarterback of Maryland's future. Coach DJ Durkin could also use quarterback Max Bortenschlager if he wants a more experienced signal caller while Caleb Henderson is still nursing an apparent foot injury.
Senior staff writer Daniel Bernstein contributed to this report.
Comments