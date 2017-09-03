In case you've been living under a rock, Maryland went into Austin and defeated No. 23 Texas 51-41 on Saturday. Such a huge upset has produced some nifty stats, so why not share them?
The last time Maryland beat a ranked opponent, the opposing QB was Russell Wilson.
Before Russell Wilson was married to Ciara and made two Super Bowl appearances, he was just a normal quarterback at NC State way back in 2010. The eventual Super Bowl champion led his Wolfpack to a No. 21 ranking heading into their meeting with the Terps in College Park. Wilson accounted for four touchdowns — two with his arm, two with his legs — but his production was not enough in a 38-31 defeat to Maryland.
The last time Maryland beat a ranked opponent on the road, Torrey Smith was a redshirt freshman.
Torrey Smith had a decorated career in his three years with Maryland. He scored 23 touchdowns over three seasons, proving to be a big-play threat on both receptions and kick returns. Smith has also carved out a place in the NFL, entering his seventh season in the pros.
Back in 2008, Smith was a redshirt freshman on a team heading into Death Valley to face 20th-ranked Clemson. The Terps were able to win at Memorial Stadium, shutting out the Tigers in the second half on their way to a 20-17 triumph. Smith caught a touchdown pass and had 92 kick return yards.
Maryland scored 51 or more points against an FBS opponent for the first time since 2010.
Back in December 2010, head coach Ralph Friedgen knew he was going to be coaching his last game at Maryland. Fridge made the moment count, dropping 51 points on East Carolina in a 51-20 blowout at the Military Bowl. In that game, Da'Rel Scott rushed for 200 yards and grabbed two touchdowns as the Terps led their head coach to a last hurrah in triumphant fashion.
Since 2000, only Oklahoma has dropped as many points on Texas as Maryland did.
In the 21st century, Texas has allowed 51 or more points five times. The teams that did that? Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma and Maryland. There's no typo here: The Sooners have done it four different times, and now the Terps can join the club as a team that dropped 51 or more points on the Longhorns. When the only other team that's done that to Texas is its biggest rival, you are joining some pretty nice company.
Saturday was the fifth time Ty Johnson averaged 11 or more yards per carry in his career.
Ty Johnson led the nation in yards per carry last season with a 9.1 average, so it's not exactly a secret he is an explosive runner. Yesterday he averaged 11.0 yards every time he was handed the ball. That is the fifth time Johnson has posted a yards per carry number that high. In 2015 he did it against Rutgers and in 2016 he did it against Purdue, Michigan State and Rutgers again. Maryland is also 5-0 when Johnson goes for 11 or more yards per carry.
