Ty Johnson led the nation in yards per carry last season with a 9.1 average, so it's not exactly a secret he is an explosive runner. Yesterday he averaged 11.0 yards every time he was handed the ball. That is the fifth time Johnson has posted a yards per carry number that high. In 2015 he did it against Rutgers and in 2016 he did it against Purdue, Michigan State and Rutgers again. Maryland is also 5-0 when Johnson goes for 11 or more yards per carry.