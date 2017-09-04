Maryland football linebacker Antoine Brooks was named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week on Monday. He returned a blocked field goal 71 yards for a touchdown at No. 23 Texas, helping the Terps pull off a 51-41 upset win.
The sophomore's touchdown gave Maryland a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. He also recorded four tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the victory.
Brooks, a DuVal High School graduate, was a two-star recruit when he arrived in College Park. However, he's carved an important role as the team's starting nickel linebacker this season.
This was Brooks' first career conference honor. He'll try to build on his performance Saturday when the Terps play their home opener against Towson.
Comments