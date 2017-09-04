The 25-year-old son of former Maryland football offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Locksley died on Sunday night, as first reported by ABCNews2 in Baltimore.
Meiko Locksley was reportedly found with gunshot wounds in Columbia at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.
Mike Locksley is currently an assistant coach at Alabama. He manages the team's receivers and is the co-offensive coordinator.
Locksley became Maryland's offensive coordinator in 2012 and took over for former coach Randy Edsall in October 2015. He was hired by Alabama in 2016.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered his thoughts on the incident on Monday at a press conference.
"Mike Locksley had a family tragedy," Saban said. "His son was killed. I just want everybody to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (wife) Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We'll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy."
"The entire Maryland athletic department's thoughts are with Mike Locksley and his family during this difficult time," Maryland Athletics said in a statement.
