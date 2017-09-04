On "Islander", Patrick "Wiki" Morales raps a Woody Allen-esque ode to New York City and the Manhattan of his upbringing. He lists the simple and the gorgeous, from bagels with lox to a Hudson River sunset. His friend, Aaron, the same one who "gave him his name," as told at the start of verse two, asks Wiki to wonder why he's still down despite his aforementioned joys. Wiki agrees to think harder.