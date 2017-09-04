The video ties together all the vitriol people have thrown at Taylor over the course of her career and spits it out as a "fuck you" in the form of extremely high-budget special effects. To overcome the hate, Taylor has chosen to embrace it. Obviously, the only way to prove that you don't care what people say about you is to make an enormous deal out of it months later … right? Sticks and stones may break her bones, but words will never hurt her; In fact, they'll lead to millions of YouTube views.