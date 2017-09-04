But it misses the bigger story. While Trump is emblematic of the nation's authoritarian and nationalist tendencies, he isn't the root cause. Pockets of small-scale fascism across the nation have been tolerated since long before Trump's presidency and will be tolerated long after he's gone. In some places, the rule of law applies selectively, yet it's tolerated because of fear or bigotry or ambivalence or just sheer incompetence. These isolated pockets of authoritarianism are far from the liberal fear of a fascist takeover of the executive branch, but they are just as dangerous and just as corrosive to the American way of life.