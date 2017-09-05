This horror movie is thinly veiled as a love story between two lost souls. Widower Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) manages to live a fairly successful life as a businessman but cannot fill the emotional void left by his late wife. Our lead consistently puts his needs above others, but still cannot escape his overwhelming loneliness. With the help of a friend, Aoyama holds auditions for a fake production, casting for the role of his wife. A rather shallow act gives us our female lead Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina) whose flaws are quickly swept under the rug, as Aoyama looks past inconsistencies in Asami's résumé and pledges devotion at a rather quick pace. The last 30 minutes of the film are grueling. The audience bears witness to the disturbing power dynamic between a seemingly gentle ballerina and lonely gentleman. The film's acupuncture scene and amputations will have your skin crawling, yet the sadistic behavior is so intoxicating your eyes won't leave the screen.