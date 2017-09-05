Channel Orange was extremely exploratory and diverse, with themes of otherworldly grandeur juxtaposed with homegrown nostalgia. Much of Blonde and the subsequent singles ("Chanel," "Provider," "Biking," and "Lens") are more simplistic in their approach, sticking to one or two sounds and instruments. This works in some places but becomes lackluster in others. These moments are where Frank's range of vocals would be of great assistance. He seems to attempt to compensate with chopping and screwing his voice or by deploying the aforementioned sonic hybrid. This adds some dynamic but not necessarily depth.