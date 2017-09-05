There's a lot of evil out there these days. The vast majority of Republican congressional representatives lined up behind a healthcare bill that was meaner than a sucker punch, and President Trump added fuel to the bipartisan war machine in Afghanistan. The people running our country seem devoid of compassion and courage, and many of our institutions are rotted to the point of collapse. Following the news is like carrying a heavy backpack uphill from North Campus to McKeldin — the burden is heavy, and the journey never seems to end.