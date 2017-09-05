Maryland football quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL against Texas on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to coach DJ Durkin. Freshman Kasim Hill will start in his place against Towson next weekend.
Pigrome racked up three total touchdowns against the Lonhorns but went down at the end of the third quarter with a non-contact injury.
After Hill entered for Pigrome, he guided the Terps to a season-opening 51-41 victory. He was 3-for-3 through the air, including a 40-yard toss on third-and-long, and scored on a three-yard touchdown run.
Defensive end Jesse Aniebonam, who led the team in sacks in 2016, fractured his ankle against the Longhorns and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. Durkin said the Terps will lean on a committee of pass rushing options to fill his void over the next couple of months.
Defensive back Antwaine Richardson was taken to the hospital with an apparent head injury on Saturday, and he is in concussion protocol. Durkin said Richardson avoided a serious injury to his neck and could return sometime this season.
