Maryland men's soccer moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week's United Soccer Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Terps are 4-0-0 this season, picking up wins against then-No. 15 UCLA and Cal Poly over the holiday weekend.
Maryland opens Big Ten play Friday at Ludwig Field against the Indiana Hoosiers, who jumped to No. 4 in the rankings. The Hoosiers were previously ranked No. 7.
The Hoosiers are also unbeaten (4-0-0) in 2017, though they haven't faced a ranked opponent this season.
Last year, when Maryland travelled to Indiana for its first conference game, the teams were also ranked at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. The match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Since Maryland's move to the Big Ten, the Terps are 2-0-3 against the Hoosiers, including a penalty shootout win in the 2015 Big Ten Tournament.
Friday's game will be the first top-five matchup at Ludwig Field since 2012.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan State (4-0-0) remained at No. 13 in the rankings, and future Maryland opponent Georgetown (4-0-0) entered the rankings at No. 18.
Stanford (3-0-0), coming off of its third-consecutive national championship, remains the top-ranked team in the country.
