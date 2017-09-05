Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating an incident that took place Tuesday on the hiker-biker trail near the College Park Airport, according to a UMD Alert.
At about 12:40 p.m., a woman was walking along the trail when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her to the ground, according to the alert. After she was on the ground, the man got back up and left, as people could be heard walking along the trail.
The suspect was last seen riding a bicycle on the trail toward Riverdale, the alert said. No injuries were reported.
University of Maryland Police were notified of the incident at about 1:12 p.m. Officers from University Police and the Prince George's County Division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police responded to the report and met with the woman.
University Police notified nearby police departments of the incident, and officers have increased patrols along the hiker-biker trail near this university's campus.
Police are conducting an investigation of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-459-3232.
