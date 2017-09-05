University of Maryland Police responded to reports of Title IX-related incidents, vandalism and several incidents of suspicious activity, among other incidents during the first week of classes, according to police reports.
Title IX-related incidents
On Aug. 25 at 4:42 p.m., police responded to Queen Anne's Hall for a Title IX-related assault, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas. A man and a woman suffered minor injuries from a female suspect who they knew beforehand.
The victims were advised on their legal options. This case is closed.
Harassment/stalking
University Police responded to the 3900 block of Campus Drive for a harassment/stalking incident that occurred on Wednesday at 2:33 p.m., according to police reports. This case is active.
Vandalism
On Aug. 25 at 4:09 p.m., police responded to Lot JJ2 for a vandalism incident. A woman reported to police that a blue SUV was scratched between noon and 4 p.m. that day.
Police will review nearby cameras. This case is active.
Suspicious behavior
University Police responded to a suspicious activity report at Montgomery Hall on Aug. 29 at 10:43 a.m., Hoaas said.
A female resident reported that between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. that day, two men were inside her building claiming to be with a cable company. The men left after the woman told them she didn't order anything.
Police searched the area but couldn't find the men. Officials will review nearby cameras for more information. This case is active.
On Wendesday at 1:05 a.m., an officer saw an individual trying to climb the construction fence at the Memorial Chapel, along with a group of people standing by the fence.
Two ran off when the officer approached the group, and the rest were told not to climb the fence. As the officer proceeded to search for the two people, another individual tried to climb the fence.
Additional police officers responded to assist and checked to make sure no one else was there. While walking the chapel grounds, an officer found a woman and a man, who was against the wall of the chapel. Both were referred to the Office of Student Conduct. This case is closed.
