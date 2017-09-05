This is not just a problem in South Carolina. The University of Maryland has also been forced to cope with white supremacist violence. On May 20, Sean Urbanski, a white University of Maryland student, allegedly murdered Richard Collins, a black student at Bowie State University. Like Roof, Urbanski belonged to an online white supremacist group. Once again, the coverage of Urbanski is critical to shaping the overall narrative. The alleged crime is either a totally inexplicable act of violence or a racially motivated hate crime. Though some outlets have published strongly written pieces — The Nation correctly described Urbanski as "a homegrown terrorist who grew out of the soil of this college campus" — many others have avoided rhetoric regarding terrorism or hate. Whether the media is covering Urbanski or Roof, a killer in Charlottesville or in Portland, a white man with a gun or a knife, the trends that need to be acknowledged are often overlooked. The places and the names change, but the story of white terrorism is as old as our country itself. It might appear random out of context, but good journalism tells the whole story.