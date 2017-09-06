Let's look at Rick and Morty first. The show's subject matter is about as dark as possible. Somehow, the writers and animators find a way to make horrifying subjects humorous. The premise of a grandfather and his grandson going on a new sci-fi adventure every week is simple and funny on its own. The show makes us laugh at things like Rick creating a mini-universe full of unique people in a battery just to power his car or jumping to a parallel universe to take the place of another version of himself who dies when his own universe collapses.