Former University of Maryland professor Mark Graber, who resigned last week after an accidentally sent email exchange regarding Latino students' qualifications for his mock trial class, still works as a professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore's Francis King Carey School of Law.
"Professor Graber has apologized for any hurt caused by the mistaken release of confidential student assessments," Alex Likowski, the law school's spokesman, wrote in an email. "The university — and Professor Graber — remain deeply committed to diversity in the classroom, and to the highest educational achievement of all students. Mark is an outstanding teacher and scholar, and he will assuredly continue his record of success and achievement at Carey Law."
The original email, which prompted this university's administration to ask Graber to resign, was written by his daughter Abigail Graber, a lawyer who volunteered as an assistant coach for the team, and forwarded the email to students who had been admitted to the class.
"I've started sorting the unregistered students," Graber wrote to her father in the email. "The question I have is about diversity. There were three (obviously) latino students who came; 1 was mediocre, two were pretty bad (1 of the two bad ones didn't seem to take it especially seriously). But we have almost no latino students on team."
Graber is the Jacob A. France Professor of Constitutionalism at the law school, where he teaches classes, Likowski said. Graber is one of seven Regents Professors in the history of the University System of Maryland. The award was created in 1992 by the Board of Regents to recognize faculty members with an outstanding "record of scholarly achievement and potential for truly exceptional service to the System and its institutions," according to the policy establishing the program.
