After Maryland football quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Texas on Saturday, freshman Kasim Hill became the team's starting signal caller and sophomore Max Bortenschlager moved into the backup role.
Behind Bortenschlager, though, the Terps could press a couple of non-conventional options into quarterback duty.
With third-string gunslinger Caleb Henderson battling a foot injury, offensive coordinator Walt Bell said running backs Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison are in the emergency quarterback picture. The duo take snaps under center in practice to prepare for that scenario.
"If we ever got down to it, Lorenzo Harrison and Ty Johnson could both collect the football and run our run game," Bell said. "Obviously they're not going to drop back and throw a lot of balls, but they're prepared to at least manage the line of scrimmage and run the offense."
Johnson and Harrison formed one of the most explosive backfield tandems in the nation last year. They each averaged over seven yards per carry and combined for 1,637 rushing yards.
In Maryland's 51-41 win over Texas, Johnson and Harrison combined for 177 rushing yards.
