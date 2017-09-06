Maryland soccer is off to a pretty hot start this year: Both the men's and women's team have yet to suffer a loss. The men's team has four wins and no losses, while the women have picked up five wins along with a draw.
On their way to a combined record of 9-0-1, the soccer teams have produced some pretty sweet goals. Here is our top five.
5. Sebastian Elney vs. UCLA
Look familiar?
You can’t make this stuff up. Seb in OT against the Bruins. AGAIN. #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/IJB3fkznt1
— Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 2, 2017
Do you think UCLA is sick of this guy yet? Just like in 2015, Elney delivered a game-winner in overtime against the Bruins, sending the Crew into a frenzy as the Terps grabbed a big victory over a ranked opponent.
4. Mikayla Dayes vs. Gardner-Webb
MIKAYLA DAYES AGAIN. MARYLAND WINS!!#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/3YblymEn4G — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 26, 2017
Cool and composed, the freshman Dayes delivered a game-winning goal with a calm finish you would normally expect from an experienced senior.
3. Jlon Flippens vs. Navy
Jlon Flippens from the parking lot 👀#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/SNRjgChFUF
— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 21, 2017
It takes a lot of skill to be able to slot home a free kick that far away from the goal, but that's exactly what Flippens was able to do facing the Midshipmen.
2. Chelsea Jackson vs. Richmond
GOAL CHELSEA JACKSON!! MARYLAND WINS!!#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/TPCaX9Xz4Z — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) September 1, 2017
It is not very often soccer has a buzzer-beater, but every so often we get to see one. Jackson's goal against the Spiders with just seconds left is about as clutch as you can get.
1. Gordon Wild vs. Hofstra
GOALLLL!!!
Wild with the free kick score to give Maryland a 2-0 lead with 32 minutes to go. #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/rb9KHqHbqs
— Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 29, 2017
A well-placed free kick is one of the best things to watch in all of sports. Wild's delightful finish against Hofstra was absolutely perfect and earns our No. 1 spot.
