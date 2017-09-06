Maryland soccer is off to a pretty hot start this year: Both the men's and women's team have yet to suffer a loss. The men's team has four wins and no losses, while the women have picked up five wins along with a draw.

On their way to a combined record of 9-0-1, the soccer teams have produced some pretty sweet goals. Here is our top five.

5. Sebastian Elney vs. UCLA

Do you think UCLA is sick of this guy yet? Just like in 2015, Elney delivered a game-winner in overtime against the Bruins, sending the Crew into a frenzy as the Terps grabbed a big victory over a ranked opponent.

4. Mikayla Dayes vs. Gardner-Webb

Cool and composed, the freshman Dayes delivered a game-winning goal with a calm finish you would normally expect from an experienced senior.

3. Jlon Flippens vs. Navy

It takes a lot of skill to be able to slot home a free kick that far away from the goal, but that's exactly what Flippens was able to do facing the Midshipmen.

2. Chelsea Jackson vs. Richmond  

It is not very often soccer has a buzzer-beater, but every so often we get to see one. Jackson's goal against the Spiders with just seconds left is about as clutch as you can get.

1. Gordon Wild vs. Hofstra

A well-placed free kick is one of the best things to watch in all of sports. Wild's delightful finish against Hofstra was absolutely perfect and earns our No. 1 spot.