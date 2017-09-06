Even Trump's tweet, which referred to transgender human beings in the military as "transgender in the military" was incredibly dehumanizing. It showed the utter lack of appreciation Trump has for people who risk their lives for his protection, even if their identity is a deviation from what is considered the norm. These individuals have been reduced to "transgender," which is just one part of their identity. And, frankly, another part of their identity is serving to protect the people in this country, but Trump doesn't bother to acknowledge that.