Billboards, outreach programs and grassroots volunteers can do a lot to further a cause, but they can't equal the influence of entertainment and entertainers. The incredible impact of Logic's song, "1-800-273-8255," which is also the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, reveals this reality. On the song's release date, the lifeline had the second-highest call volume in its history, its director told CNN. As of August, calls to the lifeline had increased by a third compared with the same time period last year.