Opponent: Towson (1-0)
Location: Maryland Stadium, College Park
Kickoff time: Saturday, noon
Last week: Maryland 51, No. 23 Texas 41; Towson 10, Morgan State 0
TV: Big Ten Network — Joe Beninati and Stanley Jackson
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / ESPN 980 AM (Washington, D.C.) — Johnny Holliday and Tim Strachan
Student Radio: WMUC Sports — Jarred Belman and Justin Gallanty
Noon weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 65 degrees, 6 mph winds, according to weather.com
Three Terps to watch
Quarterback Kasim Hill: The true freshman completed each of the three passes he attempted against Texas in relief for the injured Tyrrell Pigrome. The team announced this week that Piggy is out for the season, and Hill will be the starter for the immediate future, with his first career start coming against Towson. If Maryland continues to succeed this season, Hill will have more weight on his shoulders.
Running back Ty Johnson: Johnson's strong play in the backfield is not up for debate. Last weekend, the junior rushed for 132 yards on 12 carries, including a 50-yard run that set up a D.J. Moore touchdown to give the Terps their first lead of the season. The big story for Johnson against the Tigers: if he picks up 100 yards on the ground, he will be only the fourth Terp to reach the century mark in four straight games (including games from last season), and the first since Bruce Perry in 2001.
Linebacker Antoine Brooks: The sophomore made his first career start last weekend in Austin and found himself on ESPN after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. That play helped him win the Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week award. Brooks added four tackles and a tackle for a loss against Texas, and this game against Towson is an opportunity for him to further increase his role on the defense.
Three Tigers to watch
Quarterback Morgan Mahalak: The Oregon transfer struggled in the season opener, throwing three interceptions against Morgan State, a team that went only 3-8 as a member of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference last year. If the Tigers want to beat an FBS opponent, they have to be willing to throw the ball downfield, a recipe that worked well for Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele last weekend.
Towson's secondary: Technically, this is more than three Tigers, but this entire unit carried Towson to victory last weekend. Defensive back Mark Fenner's second-quarter interception set up the only touchdown scored in the game. Fellow backs Lyrics Klugh and Tyron McDade each had an interception, as the defense as a whole forced four turnovers. The secondary will have to stay aggressive against a true freshman starting his first game at the collegiate level.
