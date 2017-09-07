Running back Ty Johnson: Johnson's strong play in the backfield is not up for debate. Last weekend, the junior rushed for 132 yards on 12 carries, including a 50-yard run that set up a D.J. Moore touchdown to give the Terps their first lead of the season. The big story for Johnson against the Tigers: if he picks up 100 yards on the ground, he will be only the fourth Terp to reach the century mark in four straight games (including games from last season), and the first since Bruce Perry in 2001.