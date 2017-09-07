Four members of the Maryland wrestling team are nationally ranked in the preseason lists released by Win Wrestling Insider and FloWrestling on Thursday.
Heavyweight Youssif Hemida is the No. 7-ranked wrestler in his weight class according to Win Wrestling Insider, while 133-pounder Tyler Goodwin is No. 13 and 149-pounder Alfred Bannister is No. 15 in their respective divisions.
Additionally, 141-pounder Ryan Diehl is No. 11 in FloWrestling's rankings.
Bannister, Hemida and Diehl all qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season, while Goodwin was ranked as high as No. 11 by InterMat in early in the season but did not wrestle after Nov. 20 for undisclosed reasons.
Bannister was 11-0 in duals last year, finishing 24-7 overall and going 2-2 at the NCAA Tournament. Hemida made the deepest run of Maryland's NCAA qualifiers, winning three consecutive matches and finishing 3-2. Diehl placed fifth at the Big Ten Tournament to earn his spot in the NCAAs, where he went 1-2.
The Terps finished 2-16 last season but return all but one starter from that squad and are ranked No. 28 in Win Magazine's preseason power index.
