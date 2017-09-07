His advice is at best unorthodox and at worst moronic. Often, the ideas go viral before the episode airs. On Feb. 10, 2014, an article appeared on Eater about Dumb Starbucks, a coffee shop parodying Starbucks that seemingly hatched out of thin air in Los Feliz. On July 29 of the same year, the "Dumb Starbucks" episode of Nathan For You premiered on Comedy Central. It had been Fielder who concocted the master plan, going solo on the endeavor after failing to convince an East Hollywood coffee shop owner to convert his own store.