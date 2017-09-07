Sally DeLeon, a project manager at the Office of Sustainability, said she thinks the implementation of the President's Energy Initiatives is why the university scored well in the energy category. The goal of these initiatives is to reduce the electricity consumption on the campus by 20 percent by 2020 through various campus projects, such as upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in Marie Mount Hall. Electricity usage is now down in that building by 19 percent since the project was completed spring 2016, according to the this university's 2016 Sustainability Progress Report.