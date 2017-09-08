Trump's decision is both morally impermissible and detrimental to American interests. DACA was designed to allow undocumented immigrants to declare their presence and reside here legally. For immigrants to gain protection under DACA, they had to disclose their undocumented status to the government, along with other personal information. These undocumented immigrants likely regret their brave decision to have faith in the government, which now has a database it can use to track them down. Not only is Trump's choice morally unacceptable, it gives credence to the idea that the U.S. government is untrustworthy.