In beating Towson 8-0 on Friday, Maryland field hockey broke a school record that has lasted nearly 17 years. The Terps tallied 58 shots, blowing past the previous single-game record of 51, which came on Sept. 17, 2000 against Radford.
A total of 15 different Terps recorded at least one shot, with six different players scoring goals in the dominating effort over the Tigers. Forward Linnea Gonzales and defender Bodil Keus were tied for the team lead with eight shots apiece in the record-setting performance.
Here's a sampling of some of the goals Maryland put on the board against Towson.
Linnea Gonzales grabbed her second goal of the day here.
Julie Duncan found the net for the second time with this goal.
Lein Holsboer grabbed a goal with a smooth finish.
