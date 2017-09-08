The offense struggled to move the ball throughout the entire game, both on the ground and through the air. Towson had just 102 yards of total offense, with 85 yards passing and 17 on the ground, and that can't happen if it wants to beat Maryland. Mahalak was only 8-for-19 for 41 yards with three interceptions last week. For a quarterback who played at a huge program like Oregon, those numbers are unacceptable against a team like Morgan State. The entire offense was lackluster, but the Tigers should be able to rely on playmakers like Mahalak and Simpson, and last week they simply didn't produce.